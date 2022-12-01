Ankit Gupta is receiving love from the masses for his participation in Bigg Boss 16. While he has been silent for a very long time on the show and has been trolled for the same, he was seen mimicking Shiv Thakare recently, and his fans cannot have enough of watching him. Twitterati has reacted on the same. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Solve Their Issues With a Cosy Hug (Watch Promo Video).

Take a look:

His fans want to see him as the next captain

They find Ankit hilarious

Silent waters run deep

Here is a #PriAnkit fan

Chhupe- 2 se rhte hai sare aam nhi hote, kuchh riste sirf #ahsas ke hote hai unke naam nhi hote..🤗#PriyAnkit #AnkitIsTheBoss #PriyankaChaharChoudhury pic.twitter.com/iQoP9c44q9 — Rahul Pal (@05_rahul_pal) December 1, 2022

Ankit is ruling Bigg Boss 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)