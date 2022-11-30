Fans of PriyAnkit can rejoice now, as the duo are back together! Well, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta solving their issues by talking to each other. In the clip, the Udaariyaan actress can be seen hugging Ankit while confessing how she missed his presence when both of them were not on talking terms. FYI, a day ago, Priyanka had an emotional breakdown after a tiff with Ankit. Bigg Boss 16: After Demanding Eviction, Sumbul Touqeer's Father Now Urges Fans to Save His Daughter (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)