Indian media often faces criticism for exaggeration and partiality, but such accusations should be challenged when unfounded. In a recent Bigg Boss 18 media round, housemates were grilled on issues not covered in Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Eisha Singh was questioned about creating fabricated narrative, while Chum Darang faced queries about her relationship with Karanveer Mehra. Vivian Dsena was criticised for his lack of commitment to the show and his behaviour towards Karan. After the session, Vivian claimed that journalists apologised to him for being harsh. However, that was not the case, as journos Sonali Naik and Sanskruti Nemane, present during the BB 18 press meet, exposed the TV actor and clarified that no such apology was given. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Mid-Week Eviction: Shilpa Shirodkar Eliminated Ahead of Finale; Meet the Top 6 Finalists!

Journo Exposes 'BB 18' Vivian Dsena Lie

No one said sorry https://t.co/NBLIMKgmjo — Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) January 13, 2025

Vivian Dsena's Claim Debunked by Media

