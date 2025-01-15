In a surprising twist on Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar has been eliminated just days before the grand finale. All seven remaining contestants were nominated for a mid-week eviction, and the news of Shilpa’s exit has left fans stunned. Although official confirmation of her elimination is still awaited, her departure marks the end of her journey on the show. With Shilpa out, the top six finalists vying for the coveted Bigg Boss 18 title are Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra. The competition intensifies as the finale approaches! ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale Week: Media Grills Vivian Dsena Over Lacklustre Gameplay; Eisha Singh Gets Tagged ‘Chugli Aunty’ (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shirodkar Evicted from 'BB 18'

🚨 BREAKING! Shilpa Shirodkar is EVICTED from Bigg Boss 18 house in FINALE WEEK — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 14, 2025

Top 6 Finalists of 'Bigg Boss 18'

🚨 TOP-6 of Bigg Boss 18 (in alphabetical order) ☆ Avinash Mishra ☆ Chum Darang ☆ Eisha Singh ☆ Karan Veer Mehra ☆ Rajat Dalal ☆ Vivian Dsena Comments - Guess the Final Ranking — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 14, 2025

