The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set for January 19, and ahead of it, media will enter the house tonight to grill the top seven contestants. Vivian Dsena, also known as 'Colors ka ladka', faces criticism from the press for his lacklustre performance on the show. Chum Darang is being targeted for making it this far mainly due to her love story with Karanveer Mehra while Eisha Singh gets tagged "chugli aunty". Rajat Dalal is blasted for threatening co-housemates, and Shilpa Shirodkar is called out for her double standards. The upcoming episodes of Salman Khan's BB 18 promise to be full of drama and intensity. Check out the latest promo below. ‘Raha Nahi Jata’: Netizens Mock Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang’s Viral Video of Getting Locked Inside the Bathroom Together on ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

Media Grills 'BB 18' Contestants

Tomorrow Promo: Media Press Conference Media called Eisha a Chugli Auntypic.twitter.com/QBHGmvLT6z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)