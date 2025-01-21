Karanveer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss season 18, recently stole the spotlight while doing his best Shah Rukh Khan pose. A true fan of the Bollywood superstar, Karanveer has always admired SRK’s style and energy. Clad in a blue sweatshirt and blue denim, he nailed the iconic pose. His victory on Bigg Boss season 18 came after a fierce battle, where he triumphed over fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. It's clear his admiration for SRK has had a lasting influence! ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Clinches Victory, Beats Vivian Dsena in Thrilling Vote Battle.

Karanveer Mehra Pays Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan with Iconic Pose

#KaranVeerMehra, the winner of #BiggBoss18 doing the SRK pose 𓀠, he is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/jr9Bt9kvIw — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 21, 2025

