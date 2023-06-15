Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is ready to make a grand comeback, and the anticipation is at an all-time high as the first look of the iconic house has been revealed. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among fans, from teasing the 13 contestants' silhouettes to unveiling the captivating design of the house. With several thrilling additions and twists promised for this new season, the stage is set for a fierce battle among contestants vying for fame and fortune. Superstar Salman Khan is set to make his debut as the host of the OTT edition, adding an extra layer of excitement. As the first glimpse of the stunning Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is unveiled, fans are left mesmerized, eagerly speculating about the theme that will shape this season's journey. Bigg Boss OTT 2: House Aesthetics of Salman Khan's Reality Show to Be Based on Theme of Sustainability This Year!.

Check Out The Pictures Here: 

Washroom

Garden Area

Kitchen

Living Room

Lounge Area

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)