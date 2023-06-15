Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is ready to make a grand comeback, and the anticipation is at an all-time high as the first look of the iconic house has been revealed. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among fans, from teasing the 13 contestants' silhouettes to unveiling the captivating design of the house. With several thrilling additions and twists promised for this new season, the stage is set for a fierce battle among contestants vying for fame and fortune. Superstar Salman Khan is set to make his debut as the host of the OTT edition, adding an extra layer of excitement. As the first glimpse of the stunning Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is unveiled, fans are left mesmerized, eagerly speculating about the theme that will shape this season's journey. Bigg Boss OTT 2: House Aesthetics of Salman Khan's Reality Show to Be Based on Theme of Sustainability This Year!.

Within the eccentricity of “The Strange House,” the bathroom takes on a unique twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/PljMT5hq2u — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT Garden Area - Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/OWVLznREtS — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2023

First look of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house pic.twitter.com/B7GrDYecJg — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2023

