And just like that Weekend Ka Vaar has arrived! Salman Khan is back to host another interesting episode of the show. After all the drama, Challenges, thrills, and conflicts, this week Bigg Boss OTT 2 has witnessed nominations for six contestants - Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid for eviction now the question is who will be say goodbye to the show. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jad's Emotional Meltdown at Breakfast Table Shocks Contestants!.

Check Out Bigg Boss's Tweet Here:

Bhaijaan is BACK! Excited to see Salman Khan back on the set of Bigg Boss OTT to host the Weekend ka Vaar! #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/tPsD1jOinE — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)