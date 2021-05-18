Cyclone Taukte has been ravaging the coastal areas of India namely Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and others. Due to many COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of TV show units had moved to other states for filming. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was shooting in Silvassa town. But the cyclone's effect has reached them too. Karan Kundrra, a recent entrant to the show, shared a video where people can be seen busily saving the equipment after winds picked up speed. Fortunately, the damage has been minimal.

