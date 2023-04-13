If the announcement of the upcoming Harry Potter series wasn't controversial enough, then strap in, as JK Rowling is confirmed to executive produce the series as well. The author and the creator of the series has been a controversial figure in media for a while given her anti-trans stand, and the news surely came as a huge surprise to many who expected her to not have any sort of involvement in the series. Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Takes a Stand Against JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets.

Check Out the Tweet:

J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV series. pic.twitter.com/kR0kEidlcf — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)