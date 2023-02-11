If you enjoyed watching Westeros or are currently having fun watching a fungal related infection turn people into zombies on Disney+ Hotstar, then it looks like you'll probably be watching those shows somewhere else soon. While not confirmed yet, reports speculate that Disney aims to move away the HBO content from Disney+ Hotstar in India in an effort to cut costs amidst reports of the streaming service not doing well. Insiders also speculate the new home for the HBO content to be Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ Hotstar Server Down? Users Report Error While Playing Content on the Streaming App, Share Screenshots Showing Service Down.

Check Out the Article:

HBO Content Set To Move From Disney+ Hotstar In India https://t.co/E3Xrs311Hk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 10, 2023

