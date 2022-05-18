Confirmed via Vanity Fair, it's being stated that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, is developing a live-action Star Wars Disney+ Series set after Return of the Jedi. The series is being described as a classic coming-of-age adventure inspired by Amblin films of the '80s. Fantastic Four: Jon Watts Exits as Director of Marvel Studios’ Movie.

