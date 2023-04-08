Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash once again showed off PDA during an awards ceremony. The two who looked gorgeous together were seen posing for the paparazzi at the event held last evening in Mumbai. Karan didn’t shy away from kissing his ladylove while posing for the shutterbugs. And that moment of TejRan is driving the internet crazy! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash With Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

TejRan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

