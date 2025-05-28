Kerala Crime Files was the first Malayalam web series launched by Disney+ Hotstar (now JioCinema), and its success paved the way for more Malayalam series such as Master Peace, Perilloor Premier League, 1000 Babies, and Love Under Construction. Now, Kerala Crime Files has become the first Malayalam series to get a second season, with the original leads - Lal and Aju Varghese - returning to reprise their roles as cops. This time, they investigate the mysterious disappearance of CPO Ambili Raju. Joining them is Arjun Radhakrishnan as a rookie cop, while the ensemble cast includes Indrans, Harisree Asokan, Renjit Shekar, Sanju Sanichen, Suresh Babu, Navas Vallikunnu, Noorin Shereef, and Jeo Baby. Ahammed Khabeer returns to direct the new season, with Bahul Ramesh - the writer behind the acclaimed Kishkindha Kaandam - penning the screenplay. Kerala Crime Files Review: Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam Series Is a Well-Knit Investigative Thriller That Loses Its Grip Near the End.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2:

