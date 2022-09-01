Na Umra Ki Seema Ho showcases an interesting drama around the love story of Dev and Vidhi. The narrative kicked off with an interesting concept. As seen in the episodes so far, Dev has started getting attached to Vidhi and cares for her more than just a boss. On the other hand, Vidhi’s parents are looking for a suitor for her. While their love story is budding, Amba will be miffed as the two will seek blessings from Goddess together. Na Umar Ki Seema Ho: ‘I Created a Name in the Entertainment Industry When Things Were Not Smooth’, Says Sneha Wagh! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Now, the situation will get all the more complex as Dev and Amba’s dynamics will change because of Vidhi. Amba will come to know that Dev is going to seek blessings and planning to attend a jagrata. Amba will now make a plan and create a circumstance wherein she gets a chance to attend the jagrata and perform the rituals with Dev. Ajooni: It’s a Faceoff Between Rajveer and Avinash in Star Bharat’s New Launch.

While Amba will attend the jagrata, Dev will be shocked to find her there and will lose his temper as he will feel that Amba’s presence makes Vidhi conscious. The two will engage in a war of words and will create quite a ruckus there. Watching this, it will be interesting to see how Amba will further react! Will Vidhi have a say in the situation which came up due to her? Will Amba ask Dev to make a choice between her and Vidhi? Only time will tell!

