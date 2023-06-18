Anime and manga fans surely had a great time during Netflix's Tudum even as the first trailer for One Piece premiered and it looks true to the source. Following Luffy as he sets out on an adventure to follow his dreams and assemble a loyal crew, the series is also confirmed to release on August 31, 2023. The series stars Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar. One Piece Live-Action Series All Set to Premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Watch the Trailer:

