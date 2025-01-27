One Piece fans, mark your calendars – the live-action series’ second season now has an official release window! Following a successful first season, which premiered in August 2023, Netflix has confirmed that One Piece Season 2 will arrive in late 2025. The live-action adaptation, starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, was renewed just two weeks after Season 1 dropped. However, production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023. As anticipation builds, Netflix has teased new LEGO sets inspired by the series, promising “treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes.” While it remains unclear whether the entire season will be released at once or in parts, the new season is confirmed to premiere sometime between October and December 2025. The live-action is based on Eiichiro Oda’s Manga Series. One Piece: Netflix Renews Live-Action Show for Season 2 With Oda's Message (Watch Video).

