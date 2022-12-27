Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan which stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty will now witness a major twist. Radha has caught Damini beating Gungun and now she will take a major step to expose Damini’s evil antics. The channel has shared a promo where Kadambari is seen giving Damini a reality check and that Mohan will now learn about all the things she is upto. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini’s Obsession for Mohan Reaches Its Peak; Promises To Kill Anyone To Win Over Him!

