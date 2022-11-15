Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana has been in the news for his relationship with the creative director of the show Ketaki Walawalkar. According to a report in India Forums, Rushad and Ketaki is all set to tie knot in January. 2023. The duo met on the sets of Anupamaa. However, they shared a professional relationship till they found each other on a dating app. Aashram 3: Rushad Rana Elaborates About His Character, Gives Insights About His Preparation for the Role.

Take a look:

Rushad Rana - Ketaki Walawalkar (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)