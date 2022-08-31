Actress Akanksha Juneja, who was last seen in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, escaped death by just a moment, however her house help got severely injured. The actress has urged everyone to be careful and keep their house repairs in check. Apparently, she was leaving for shooting and her ceiling collapsed as she moved out of the kitchen. She shared a picture of the same on her social media handle. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Her Return to the Show As Gopi Bahu.

Take a look:

Ankanksha Juneja (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)