A popular Marvel character is set to return in this upcoming Marvel Disney+ series. Samuel L Jackson recently confirmed that Don Cheadle who plays War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to return in his upcoming Disney+ Series, Secret Invasion. We last saw Cheadle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where he had a cameo.

Check Out The Confirmation Below:

Samuel L Jackson confirms that Don Cheadle returns as Rhodey in ‘SECRET INVASION’. (Source: https://t.co/lHmQGv8dk9) pic.twitter.com/Ne2O6eKcBr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2022

