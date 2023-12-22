Get ready for the thrill—Shark Tank India returns with a brand-new season, and our excitement knows no bounds! This television reality show showcases a group of entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to a panel of venture capitalists known as the Sharks. These Sharks determine whether to invest in the featured companies, offering startups an opportunity to secure funds for business expansion. Shark Tank India Season 3, set to premiere on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Reveals Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms As New Member of Panel for Season 3! (Watch Video).

Panelists: Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt; Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Also joining the ranks as a new shark is Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato.

See Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo Here:

