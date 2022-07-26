She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just a few weeks away and the marketing for the series has started ramping up. With an impressive trailer debut at Comic-Con which told us more about the show, a new poster for it has been released as well. It sees a number given to call She-Hulk and a tagline of "Superheroes Need A Super Lawyer!" She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming on August 17, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She-Hulk Attorney at Law Trailer: Tatiana Maslany's Green Superhero Meets Daredevil In This New Look From Her Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster:

A new poster for ‘SHE-HULK’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/vPVJC2kVQs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2022

