She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had its world premiere recently and the series has been getting rave early reactions throughout the board. With the first four episodes being shown to critics, the series has been called as "unabashedly weird" with it setting a new gold standard for MCU shows. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is also getting unanimous praise. Let's take a look at what some of the early reactions are saying. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Disney+ Series!

Tatiana Maslany Is An Absolute Revelation!

I’ll start out my thoughts on #SheHulk by saying Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters is an absolute revelation. The first episode is a bit of a slow burner, but the show grows stronger with every instalment. The mid credit scenes are perhaps the most amusing ones in Marvel history. pic.twitter.com/qHz7NRGGcN — yasmine!! (@byebyebucky) August 16, 2022

Chaotic Energy!

#SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy. It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun. Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP. More: https://t.co/Mvvx9jRPoZ pic.twitter.com/Rv7TS1ntV9 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022

Wildly Entertaining!

I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. pic.twitter.com/4Z8jAe293L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 16, 2022

Comic-Accurate!

I have seen #SheHulk episodes 1-4, and Tatiana Maslany is fantastic. The tone is lighthearted, fun, and comic-accurate. The series also ties in well with the MCU. My issues come with a few of the subplots not working, and the comedy doesn’t entirely land. Let’s see what happens. pic.twitter.com/557jr1X835 — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) August 16, 2022

Favourite D+ Series!

Saw the first 4 Episodes of #SheHulk AND I LOVE IT!! Jennifer Walter is an amazing addition to the MCU. The shows comedy genuinely has me laughing (especially the 4th wall breaks). I’m mostly loving how fast the story moves. Probably my favorite D+ series in a longgg time!! pic.twitter.com/H98d5WfwDv — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 16, 2022

Incredibly Charming!

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and this thing is basically firing on all cylinders for me. Tatiana Maslany is pitch-perfect and Jennifer's relationship with her cousin Bruce is so relatable. It's incredibly charming and, most important, you care about Jen so much. pic.twitter.com/ViNTIImd7C — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 16, 2022

