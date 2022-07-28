Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most highly anticipated films of next year, and it looks like the Spider-Cast of the movie has just expanded. Recent toy leaks have confirmed that Spider-Punk, an alternate variant of Spider-Man will be appearing in the film as well. Who will be voicing him is still unknown. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: Miles Morales Fights The Spot in This New Still; Jason Schwartzman to Voice the Villain in Sony's Animated Marvel Film!

Check Out The Tweet:

Images of official ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ merch reveals that Spider-Punk will be appearing in the movie. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/9wxAKco4eN — Multiversal Geeks (@MultiversalGeek) July 27, 2022

