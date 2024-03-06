Rihanna recently performed for the guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar. Post the event, Rihanna went viral for her interaction with the Indian paparazzi at Jamnagar airport. On Wednesday, Sunil Grover shared an edited picture of him and Kapil Sharma as paps posing with Rihanna at the airport, and it will definitely leave you in splits. The actor captioned the pic as, 'Ha ha ha'. On the other hand, Sunil and Kapil will be seen together in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover Reunite for Former's Netflix Show, Duo Makes Hilarious Announcement Joined by Other TKSS Members (Watch Video)

