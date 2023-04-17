Netflix’s series Sweet Tooth will be returning for Season 2 here in early 2023, with the streaming service announcing that the second season will premiere on April 27. In the trailer, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength and will find something else to fight back the evil. Sweet Tooth: From Doom Patrol to iZombie, 5 Obscure DC Properties That Got Screen Adaptations Before This Netflix Series.

Check The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)