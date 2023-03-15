After almost a two-year wait, the second season of Sweet Tooth Season Two finally releases this year on Netflix. Set to premiere on April 27, 2023, the series based on the Vertigo comics of the same name, it will stream on Netflix. To hype up the release, the streaming service shared some new pics giving us a new look at the upcoming season. Sweet Tooth Review: DC’s Netflix Series Is a Sweet, Hopeful Journey Through a Dystopian World (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the First Look at Season Two of Sweet Tooth:

First look at ‘SWEET TOOTH’ Season 2. The series releases on April 27 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yphIQ3DBmQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 14, 2023

