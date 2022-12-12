The chaotic season two of The White Lotus has come to an end, and we finally knows who dies at the end. Throughout the entirety of the season many were wondering who would bite the bullet, and it looks like Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid bites the bullet. Fans are also lauding Meghann Fahy's performance and are overall pretty content with the finale it seems like it. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

So Good!

Meghann Fahy is SUCH a good actor. these 30 seconds of Daphne processing her husband’s affair (and then calculating how she’s gonna get back at him) are perfection#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/razdMtDu5G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge Is Coming for the Emmy!

oh she's taking it... and by IT, I mean the EMMY 👑 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kUq9ePpuAh — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) December 12, 2022

Don't Mess With the Locals!

The lesson of The White Lotus: always respect the locals!!! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/hAFNpReajw — Olivia Morgan (@olivemor) December 12, 2022

Very Accurate!

'Tis the Feeling!

HOW IM FEELING NOW THAT LUCIA AND MIA SUCCESSFULLY USED MEN TO ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS #whitelotus #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/nzBNKwAyt9 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 12, 2022

Heartbreaking!

Tanya saying to herself "you've got this" before this broke my heart.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/EcsE0uFkWi — marian | warrior nun (@hopelesswanda) December 12, 2022

Still in Disbelief!

spoilers me all day today convincing myself they would never kill off tanya #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/P9g1BiYF7p — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) December 12, 2022

