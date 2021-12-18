After a successful season one of The Witcher, Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra are back with its second instalment. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and fans cannot keep calm as they are loving every bit of the fantasy series. Right from a few action scenes, twisted plot, incredible VFX, netizens are glued to their screen. The show has been long-awaited and seems like fans are admiring the latest season. FYI, The Witcher 2 explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri's tale.

#TheWitcher2 a perfect season and now we can compare it with game of thrones ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ME2kEosFb — Not Don (@D_0_N_) December 18, 2021

I'm on episode 4 now. It just automatically started. I wasn't in time to stop it 🤧 I'm really TRYING not to bingewatch it. This show has me geeking out so much, I can't 😭 I've hit pause during episodes several times just to get my hype 🙌🏽 moments in check 🤧#TheWitcher — Mellz×⁷🐙💜 (@Mellzx__) December 17, 2021

just finished #TheWitcher2 in less than 24 hours and I pic.twitter.com/kxImAznyWG — kayla☾ witcher spoilers (@gregorswitcher) December 18, 2021

I’ve waited 2 years. Two WHOLE. Years for this & I can’t explain how fcking breathtaking this scene is like the reunion was magic but THIS here. A damn ship sailing. Most exhausting & worthwhile 8 episodes #TheWitcher #TheWitcher2 @witchernetflix @yenneferxgeralt @yennefurs pic.twitter.com/Ut57zrDLPM — Padmé Amidala Naberrie Skywalker (@TheSweetestT) December 18, 2021

“If evolution has traced any groove at all in your brain, I will plough it somewhat deeper and then you will know what a scream can really be.” #TheWitcher2 pic.twitter.com/97vThNOIMe — Draven Seth Monceaux (@_dra_dra_) December 18, 2021

