As per ETimes TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha has met with an injury on the sets of the comedy serial. Reportedly, the actor had to run in a scene wherein he lost his balance and fell. Well, after the incident, the actor has been adviced complete bed rest. Have a look. Disha Vakani’s Brother Mayur Vakani Denies News About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Suffering From Throat Cancer.

Read Full Deets Below:

Exclusive - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha gets injured on the sets; advised complete bed rest#taarakmehtakaooltahchashma #amitbhatt #etimestv https://t.co/Mvc7kx9Z9z — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)