Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone were spotted attending the recently held OTTplay Changemakers Awards 2023 in Mumbai. The bold babes who always make eyes pop with their fashion, this time made heads turn with their camaraderie at the event. In a video shared by a paparazzi, we see the girls chit chatting and posing for the cam, almost serving BFF vibes. Have a look. Uorfi Javed Poses With Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly at an Event, Calls the TV Star 'Sabki Favourite' (View Pic).

Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)