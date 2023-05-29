Influencer, Uorfi Javed, took to her social media and extended her support to the ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi. She shared an 'edited' photo of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat which was clicked after they were detained by the police. Javed wrote, "kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye." Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Kamal Haasan for Reacting on Wrestlers Protest, Accuses Him of Ignoring Singer's #MeToo Allegations Against Vairamuthu.

Uorfi Javed on Morphed Picture:

Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies ! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye pic.twitter.com/PVS7b1bJtT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 28, 2023

Uorfi Comes Out in Support of Wrestlers' Protest:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)