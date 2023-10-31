Uorfi Javed is known for her eccentric appearances. Be it for an event or casual outing, the fashion influencer has made heads turn with her unique looks. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star recreated Rajpal Yadav’s iconic character Chota Pandit from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa for Halloween 2023. However, things didn’t turn up well when Uorfi posted a video of her look on Instagram. Uorfi shared a post on X alleging that she received death threats for recreating this look for the spooky festival. She even shared screen shot of the messages sent on email by different individuals. Uorfi Javed Alleges She Received Death Threat From Someone Claiming to be From Neeraj Pandey's Office, Files FIR.

Uorfi Javed’s Look For Halloween 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi’s Post On Receiving Death Threats

I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash :/ pic.twitter.com/pOl9FvTYzT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) October 30, 2023

