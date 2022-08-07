Recently Urfi Javed engaged in a war of words with Chahatt Khanna called out the media for making Uorfi a ‘celebrity’ despite her putting up a ‘cheap show’. Now, Uorfi has hit back. In a note shared by Uorfi, she wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?” Urfi Javed Hospitalised; Bigg Boss OTT Star Has High Fever.

Take a look at the serious of conversations on their social media handle:

Urfi Javed - Chahat Khanna (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Urfi hits back at Chahatt

Chahat Khanna (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chahatt clarifies Urfi’s alimony remark

The war of words continues

And finally the last one

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)