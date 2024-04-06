The Viral Fever (TVF) is known for delivering highly engaging and relatable content to its audiences. TVF has now released their new show, Very Parivarik, which has been garnering immense love. The show tells the story of a couple and how their life changes after their in-laws enter. Very Paarivarik, starring Pranay Pachauri, Srishti Rindhani, Paritosh Sand and Kanupriya Shankar in leading roles, is TVF's first weekly series. The third episode of the series dropped on April 5 and was trending second on YouTube just seven hours after its release. Very Parivarik Trailer: Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri as Modern Couple Face Hilarious In-Law Intrusions; Series to Release on March 22 (Watch Video).

Very Parivarik Episode 3 Trends on #2 on YouTube:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVF | The Viral Fever (@theviralfever)

Check Out the Third Episode of Very Parivarik Here:

