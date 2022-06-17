According to Deadline, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to executive produce a series based on the Marvel superhero Wonder Man. He will be joined by Andrew Guest, who is best known for working on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community. The show is a part of Cretton's overall deal with Marvel, where he will be developing a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well. Ironheart: Manny Montana Cast in Dominique Thorne's Marvel Disney+ Series - Reports.

