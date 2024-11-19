Samridhii Shukla, currently captivating audiences in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently unveiled a disturbing ordeal. The actress took to Instagram to share graphic images and videos documenting severe burn injuries sustained during a previous production. The distressing visuals depict multiple burn marks on her face and hand, offering a stark reminder of the demanding and sometimes perilous nature of the entertainment industry. She also shared a BTS video, which sees Shukla getting injured during the kitchen sequence on-set. "Since we spoke about burn marks on face, here's one I got while doing my last show from the curler, "she wrote while sharing pictures. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Rohit Purohit Aka Armaan Narrowly Escapes a Fall While Shooting for Dance Sequence With Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira (Watch Video).

Samridhii Shukla Shares Photos of Her Injuries On-Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

