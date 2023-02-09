The first part of You Season Four is all set to begin streaming on Netflix on February 9, 2023. With anticipation being high, many are wondering exactly when the Penn Badgley-starrer will drop on Netflix, and we do have an answer for you. Like every other Netflix release right now, all five episodes of You Season Four: Part One will premiere on the streaming service at 01:30pm IST. You Season 4: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Looks Mysterious in New Poster From Netflix's Psychological Thriller (View Pic).

Watch the Trailer for You Season Four:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)