CM Capt Amarinder Singh Inaugurates Malerkotla as Punjab’s 23rd District

Happy to inaugurate Malerkotla, which holds special historical significance, as the 23rd district of Punjab. Also laid foundation of Medical College, New Bus Stand, Girls College & inaugurated Women Police Station. We will also be constructing a new Dist. Administrative Complex. pic.twitter.com/BNvkaKziMR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 7, 2021

