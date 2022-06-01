The National Board of Examination in Medical Science has released the NEET PG Result in record 10 days this time. The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 21. Medical aspirants who took the exam can check their results at official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

