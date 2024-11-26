On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, BJP, Congress, and political leaders across India paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of the horrific assault by Pakistani terrorists. The attack, which unfolded in South Mumbai in 2008, shook the nation and left a lasting scar. In a message on X, Congress expressed, “We pay our humble tributes to all the martyrs and victims... and pledge to fight all forms of terror.” The BJP honoured the sacrifices of those who gave their lives, stating, “Respectful salute to all the sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.” Leaders like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also remembered the victims. Happy Constitution Day 2024 Greetings, Messages and Images: Celebrating National Law Day in India by Sharing Quotes, Samvidhan Divas HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status Online.

Congress Pays Tribute to 26/11 Martyrs

We pay our humble tributes to all the martyrs and victims of the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which shook the whole nation in 2008. We've always stood strong in the face of enemies, and we pledge to fight all forms of terror and threats directed at our nation. pic.twitter.com/vuxgZflSxy — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2024

BJP Salutes Sacrifices of Mumbai Terror Attack Heroes

Nitin Gadkari Honours 26/11 Victims

CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to 26/11 Martyrs

मुंबई 26/11 कायराना आतंकी हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले निर्दोष नागरिकों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि तथा मानवता को कलंकित करती इस घटना में कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटिशः नमन! आइए, आतंकवाद की समाप्ति के लिए एकजुट और… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2024

Sana Malik-Shaikh Remembers 26/11 Victims on 16th Anniversary

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute to 26/11 Brave Sons of Mother India

26/11 मुंबई आतंकी हमले में असमय काल कवलित हुए नागरिकों एवं मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राणों का सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। आपका अदम्य साहस और बलिदान हम सभी को राष्ट्र की सेवा और सुरक्षा के प्रति सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/zOUBWoDXxJ — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 26, 2024

