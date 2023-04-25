The Madhya Pradesh High Court observed that Aadhaar Card is not proof for determining the age of a minor rape survivor. The single-judge benched opined that for determining the age of a minor rape survivor, courts will have to consider the procedure prescribed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Bar and Bench reported. 'DNA Test of Child Only in Exceptional Cases': Bombay High Court Junks Man's Plea for Paternity Test To Avoid Paying Maintenance to Son.

HC on Aadhaar and Age of Rape Survivor:

