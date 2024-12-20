In a strong accusation, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for allegedly comparing the people of Purvanchal to illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Friday, December 20, Kejriwal condemned the remarks made by Nadda in Parliament, claiming "BJP workers are removing names of Purvanchal residents from voter lists." He called it a deliberate conspiracy aimed at targeting the people of Purvanchal. Kejriwal questioned how citizens from UP and Bihar, who have settled in Delhi, could be likened to illegal immigrants. The AAP leader called Nadda's comments objectionable and vowed to stand against such divisive actions. AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Failing To Ensure Women’s Safety in Delhi While Addressing ‘Mahila Adalat’ Event; BJP Hits Back.

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses JP Nadda of Targeting Purvanchal People

VIDEO | AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) says, "BJP national president JP Nadda has openly accepted in the Parliament that BJP workers are getting the names of people of Purvanchal, and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas deleted (from voter list).… pic.twitter.com/F4rhs8VADj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024

