A young man jumped into the Yamuna River in the Kachora Ghat area of Chitrahat Police Station, Agra, in a sudden attempt to take his own life. According to the news that surfaced on January 28, The man parked his bike on the bridge before leaping into the river. Villagers have started searching for the submerged individual, and the police have reached the scene, deploying a team of divers to locate him. Train Accident Averted in UP: Narrow Escape for Lalgarh Superfast Express After Agra Division Safety Department Fails To Flag Caution Speed, Action Taken Against Staff.

Man Parks Bike and Jumps into Yamuna River in Suicide Attempt

आगरा के थाना चित्राहाट क्षेत्र के कचोरा घाट पर एक युवक ने अचानक यमुना नदी में छलांग लगा दी। युवक ने पुल पर अपनी बाइक खड़ी कर नदी में कूदकर आत्महत्या की कोशिश की। डूबे हुए युवक की तलाश में ग्रामीण जुटे हुए हैं, और पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर गोताखोरों की टीम से युवक को खोजने का… pic.twitter.com/AyW3EFpWSp — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 28, 2025

