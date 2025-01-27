New Delhi, January 27: Alleged negligence of the safety department almost led to an accident in the Railways' Agra division on January 22 after the Lalgarh Superfast Express loco pilot failed to observe the caution speed between the Kitham and the Farah stations. "Departmental action has been taken against the staff responsible," an Agra division spokesperson said, without providing details of the action taken.

Sources said a speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour was imposed due to a rail fracture between Kitham and Farah and all trains passing through were supposed to maintain that speed. "The train crew is not at fault as the departments concerned, such as the train controller and the station master, didn't alert them of the caution speed," the sources said. Howrah Train Derailment: 2 Empty Coaches of Train Derail After Being Hit by Parcel Van Near Padmapukuar Railway Station, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

"In fact, the loco pilot slowed down after observing a caution signal near the fracture site. However, by the time he had applied the brakes, the train had crossed the fractured portion at a speed higher than 20 kilometres per hour," they added. The Railways imposes speed restrictions for safe operation of trains for various reasons -- track condition, track repair work, old railway bridges and station yard remodelling, among others. Train Accident Averted: Iron Pole Found on Track, Loco Pilot's Swift Action Prevents Potential Accident in Rudrapur; Visual Surfaces.

Before boarding the engine, loco pilots and their assistants obtain a complete route chart, along with advisories and cautionary speed limits from the operating department concerned and they are accordingly supposed to maintain the speed, officials said. The assistant loudly calls out the advisories and the loco pilot repeats them to confirm. "It is rare that the caution speed is missed from the route chart provided to the train crew," the officials said.

