A 15-year-old girl from Ahmedabad’s Shela area was arrested along with her 21-year-old boyfriend for allegedly stealing her father’s safe to fund their “fun activities.” The theft, which occurred on September 29, included valuables, documents, a 12-bore pistol, and 22 rounds of ammunition worth INR 1.5 lakh. Her father discovered the missing safe the next day and, after reviewing CCTV footage, saw his daughter and her boyfriend carrying the locker in a carton on a two-wheeler. When confronted, the girl denied wrongdoing, claiming the carton contained books. Frustrated, her father filed a police complaint on January 30. Investigations revealed the duo met at a 2023 garba event and later planned the theft via Instagram chats. The boyfriend, a college dropout, allegedly convinced her to steal for their enjoyment. The police recovered the safe from the boyfriend, and both were booked for theft and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Chennai: Women in Car Chased and Harassed by Men in SUV With DMK Flag on ECR; SIT Formed To Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Minor Steals Father’s Safe With Boyfriend’s Help in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat: 16-Year-Old Caught Stealing Locker From Her Own House In Shela, Ahmedabad After Being Influenced By Boyfriend#GujaratiNews #Ahmedabad #India pic.twitter.com/m9o0NbeuVs — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 30, 2025

