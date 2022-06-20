Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, all schools in Jharkhand were closed on Monday. "JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams," said Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School & Inter College.

