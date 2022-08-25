Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said that all journalists have told him that Hemant Soren (Jharkhand CM) has lost his membership that had been recommended to the Governor by the Election Commission. "As a BJP worker, it's a matter of joy because it's the BJP that had complained to the Governor. It is the day to celebrate," Dubey added.

