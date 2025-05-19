In a significant turn of events, the Allahabad High Court has supported the trial court ruling to conduct a survey of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district Shahi Jama Masjid. The High Court dismissed the petition presented by the Muslim side opposing the decision of the lower court. The case is about a female contestant demanding to know if the mosque is built on an existing Hindu religious place. The trial court had previously authorised the survey of the premises, which the mosque committee challenged. But the High Court did not find any legal faults in the order made by the trial court and gave permission for the survey to take place. Sambhal Shocker: Gang Busted for Staging Hit-and-Run Murders To Commit Insurance Fraud, Here’s the Entire Modus Operandi (Watch Video).

Allahabad High Court Upholds Survey Order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Allahabad High Court upholds survey order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal issued by trial court. The Muslim side's petition was rejected. The court found no issues with the Trial Court order. pic.twitter.com/OzVTSfHpoC — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

